Ukraine Today - 16/12/2022

The European Union have slapped Russia with a series of new sanctions in the closing hours of a summit in Brussels. E-U leaders have come to an agreement on a package of sanctions which will blacklist nearly 200 additional people as well as block investment in Russia's mining industry in response to their continued invasion of Ukraine. These sanctions come after an earlier announcement in the summit, pledging an additional 18 billion euros in financing for Ukraine.



Ukrainian President Zelenskyy addressed the leaders via video-link, thanking them for their ongoing support:



Ukrainian then translated to English:)"I want to thank you for your sanctions steps over the past six months, for the package of financial support to our country next year in the amount of 18 billion euros, which now can be finally approved at the leadership level. This is vital.

Allowing the conflict to be ‘frozen’ with any Ukrainian land in Russian hands would simply embolden Putin. Diplomacy is possible after Russia withdraws its troops to the 1991 borders. The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with The Economist .. According to Mr Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian people will not agree to compromise on territory. In his words, that includes not just the territory grabbed by Russia this year, but also Crimea, which it seized and annexed in 2014, and the occupied areas of eastern Ukraine. Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that Putin’s only solution is a complete Russian retreat, both from land seized this year and from territory occupied since 2014. “The only difference I talk about is the one between us driving them out or them withdrawing,” the President of Ukraine added. According to Mr Zelenskyy, if Putin now withdraws to the 1991 borders, then the possible path of diplomats will begin. Additionally, Mr Zelenskyy mentioned that long-term Russian occupation is already poisoning Ukrainian minds. Ukrainians in the occupied territories, he says, are like astronauts who cannot take off heavy helmets, limiting what they can see to unrelenting disinformation.





Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny discussed further supply of weapons, ammunition, and equipment necessary to deter Russian full-scale aggression with Chairman of U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley. "I maintain a constant dialogue with Chairman of U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley. I updated the issue of providing the Defence Forces of Ukraine with weapons, ammunition, and equipment necessary to deter Russian full-scale aggression. I shared with General Milley my main conclusion of the active war with Russia: with such an enemy it is not only necessary, but it is quite possible to fight to the very end," Zaluzhny posted on Telegram . He emphasized that he hoped for further effective support in implementing the plans of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.



