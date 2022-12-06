Ukraine Today - 6/12/2022

A few days will be needed to restore the electricity generation after the Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy system on 5 December. After that the energy system will begin to stabilise - Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, the head of Ukrenergo, the national energy company, during the 24/7 newscast on the evening of 5 December. After more than 70 missiles were launched on 5 December, nearly 10 of which reached their targets, electric power plants and Ukrenergo substations were seriously damaged, but the situation is under control.





I am grateful to all our warriors of the air commands "East", "South" and "Center". Well done! I am also grateful to our partners for the air defense systems we are currently using. Every downed Russian missile is concrete proof that terror can be defeated. But, unfortunately, we still cannot ensure complete security to our sky - there were several hits. Unfortunately, there are victims. As of this time, there are four people killed by Russian strikes today. My condolences to families and friends,” the President V. Zelenskyy said.





Since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has recorded 17,181 civilian casualties in Ukraine, including 6,702 killed and 10,479 injured. This is said in the organization’s latest update on civilian casualties in Ukraine. It is noted that most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with wide area effects, including shelling from heavy artillery, multiple launch rocket systems, missiles and air strikes.





The foreign ministers of the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland and Hungary will discuss Russian aggression against Ukraine at an informal meeting of the Visegrad Group in Bratislava on December 6.





Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told Polsat News that Kyiv supports the Polish idea to deploy the Patriots in Ukraine and has already “started talks with the Germans on this subject.”





Washington sees no signs that Moscow is interested in talks on ending the war in Ukraine, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said.



Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Source: AAP "There's always value in diplomacy if the parties in question and in this case Russia, are actually interested in meaningful diplomacy. And what we've seen, at least recently, is exactly the contrary, " Blinken told CBS News on December 4, adding that Putin had switched tactics after suffering setbacks on the battlefield.



