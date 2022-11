Ukraine Today - 15/11/2022

As part of a working trip to the de-occupied part of the Kherson region, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented state awards to the servicemen who distinguished themselves during the liberation of Kherson and the region. The Head of State emphasized that the liberation of territories is not easy for Ukraine. This is due to the colossal efforts of Ukrainian defenders. "The enemy does not give us anything just like that. We are paying a very high price in this war. Freedom costs us the lives and health of our best people," the President said. He thanked the warriors for their courage and selflessness in defending Ukraine. Credit: The Presidential Office of Ukraine.