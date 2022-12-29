Ukraine Today - 29-12-2022

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered the annual Message to the Verkhovna Rada on the internal and external situation of Ukraine. From the rostrum of the Parliament, the Head of State emphasized that this year, thanks to Ukraine, the world believed that values give strength, and was convinced that tyranny will lose, and freedom will definitely be victorious. “It was Ukraine that united the European Union. It turned out that it is possible! And now Europe defends itself. Europe overcomes crises. And this is despite the colossal resources thrown by Russia to break our continent,” he said. According to the President, now the world is interested in what else Ukraine can give to it and to Europe. Credit: The Presidential Office of Ukraine.
29-12-2022. The latest news from Ukraine and about Ukraine. Ukraine under attack. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has declared his country a "global leader" amid Russia's invasion. In an annual speech held behind closed doors due to the war, President Zelenskyy claims Ukraine's military defence against the Kremlin has reignited global optimism in the country. He added that it was time to start negotiations on Ukraine's membership in the European Union.
A former Australian soldier has been killed while fighting in Ukraine. The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) has confirmed that a Victorian man Sage O'Donnell was killed in the lead up to Christmas. His mother posted a statement on social media, saying that she was "devastated" and that her son died in action while "defending the freedom of the Ukrainian people." A D-F-A-T spokesperson says they are "providing consular assistance to the family".
Residents in Kherson are being urged to evacuate amid renewed Russian attacks on the recently liberated southern city. The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in its morning report Russia fired 33 missiles from multiple rocket launchers at civilian targets in Kherson in the 24 hours to Wednesday [Dec 28] morning.
Ukrainians around the world pay respect to the courage of former Australian soldier Sage O’Donnell who was killed in the line of duty while defending Ukraine from the Russian invasion. Crtedit: Stozhary/Стожари
