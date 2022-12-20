Ukraine Today - 20/12/2022

In Kharkiv region, more than 200 bodies, discovered in the liberated territories, are yet to be identified. This was stated on Telegram by the Kharkiv Region Police Department , Ukrinform reports.





Bulgarian Defense Minister Dimitar Stoyanov is in Ukraine to discuss further defence cooperation between the two countries.





On the night of December 18-19, Russia attacked Ukraine with 34 Shahed kamikaze drones from a new Iran batch of 250 UAVs. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in an online address to the participants in a meeting of the leaders of the UK Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF), Ukrinform reports. "Ukraine was again attacked by Iranian drones last night. Thirty-four Shaheds. I say both the number and the name, and quite specifically. These are Shaheds from a new batch that Russia received from Iran. 250 pieces - that's how many Shaheds have now been received by the terrorist state," he said. According to him, only one recent massive attack on Ukraine affected more than 20 million Ukrainians, leaving cities with a population of more than a million and most of the Ukrainian regions without electricity. "A total of 22.408 million Ukrainians were disconnected from the energy supply on the evening of December 16. The supply of water and heating to more than ten million people was halted," he added. On the night of December 19, Russia carried out another massive attack using kamikaze drones. The Ukrainian Air Force shot down 30 out of 35 drones.





Longer power outages in Kyiv are a new reality for Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv. That’s according to the Yasno operator CEO, Serhii Kovalenko , Ukrinform reports. "The situation in Kyiv is difficult. Today, all three groups of consumers are almost completely disconnected from supplies simultaneously. The schedules naturally aren’t working at the moment. In addition to all the damaged sites, where repairs are ongoing, another infrastructure object was hit, due to which there is no power for a large part of the Dnipro’s right bank in Kyiv and in some locations across the region. All districts are suffering in the same way. Now all critical infrastructure – hospitals, water utility objects, and subway – has been restored and there is electricity for somewhere around 20% of the population," CEO wrote.





According to Kovalenko, 10 hours without electricity in Kyiv is, unfortunately, a new reality. "It is difficult to predict how quickly we will return to stabilization schedules. Energy repair teams at all levels simply don’t make it on time to restore the functionality of the system in-between the strikes," he noted.



The Netherlands will continue to provide political, military and humanitarian support for Ukraine, for as long as it takes. The relevant statement was made by Minister of Defence of the Netherlands Kajsa Ollongren on Twitter, an Ukrinform correspondent reports. "As we witness how Putin pursues this senseless war, depriving Ukrainians of heat and electricity, our message to President Zelenskyy is that we will not leave Ukraine in the cold. Political, military and humanitarian support will continue to flow to Ukraine, for as long as it takes," Ollongren wrote. A reminder that the Netherlands has already provided about EUR 1 billion in military aid to Ukraine. Additionally, Ukraine will receive heavy weaponry from the Netherlands. The Austrian Parliament's National Council has adopted a resolution calling the 1932-1933 Holodomor in Ukraine a "terrible crime" of Stalin's regime, Ukrinform reported on Saturday. The document, adopted unanimously, also says that hunger is used as a weapon in the current Russian war of aggression against Ukraine. The voting on the resolution was preceded by a discussion among Austrian lawmakers about whether to call the Holodomor of 1932-1933 a genocide. The liberal opposition party NEOS clearly supported the "genocide" definition, and so did the spokeswoman for the "Greens" party Ewa Ernst-Dziedzic, who said that "from a historical and political point of view," this was a crime against humanity and genocide.





