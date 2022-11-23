Ukraine Today - 23/11/2022

After nine months of fighting, the sounds of shelling and missiles have become familiar in Ukraine. Zaporizhzhia regional governor Oleksandr Starukh. The Kremlin says no substantive progress had been made towards creating a security zone around the region's Russian-controlled nuclear power plant. The facility has been rocked by more shelling, drawing condemnation from the U.N. nuclear watchdog which says such attacks are risking a major disaster. Russian tank shells have also hit an aid distribution point in southern Ukraine, killing a social worker and injuring two women.



The attacks have prompted Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to demand more sanctions - especially those which will slow down or stop Russia's missile industry.





The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine. Source: Getty / Getty / Future Publishing/Future Publishing via Getty Imag Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is also focussed on the ongoing energy crisis:



Advertisement

"To get through this winter and prevent Russia from turning the cold into an instrument of terror and subjugation, we need many things, from generators of various capacities to Starlinks. For us, this is not just a matter of technology. For Ukraine, this is protection against terror."





And the President is also looking ahead to when Ukraine must rebuild. Mr Zelenskyy says he's held talks with French President Emmanuel Macron about a conference that will focus on Ukraine's rapid reconstruction. The UK's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has also paid a visit to Ukraine, pledging his full ongoing support.







