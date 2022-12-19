SBS Ukrainian

Ukraine Today - 19/12/2022

President Volodymyr Zelensky initiates the convening of the Global Peace Formula Summit, proposed by Ukraine, this winter.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy initiates the convening of the Global Peace Formula Summit, proposed by Ukraine, this winter. Credit: Rozhenyuk Alexander

Available in other languages

19/12/2022. The latest news from Ukraine and about Ukraine. The war - Ukraine under attack. The city of Bakhmut now seems to be a flashpoint in the war in Ukraine. Located in the East of the country, near the Russian-controlled provinces of Donesk and Luhansk, Bakhmut had a population of eighty thousands before the start of the invasion. Russia keeps firing missiles at the capital and at Kherson, which was recently liberated in the South of the country. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy initiated the convening of a special peace formula summit this winter. More news 24/7 - SBS Ukrainian: sbs.com.au/ukrainian

Quote from Zelenskyy: "We are preparing a special summit already this winter. A summit for peace. For our country and for any other nation that can be subjected to the same aggression, the same terror as Russia has brought to our land. The Ukrainian Peace Formula consists of ten clear points capable of creating a new, globally important security architecture, which will restore freedom to our entire Ukrainian land, to all our people. And which will serve as guarantees of freedom and security for other nations. Not if, but when it works for Ukrainians."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised anti-air weapons, which are now capable of destroying most missiles, and called for more air defence systems:
Russia spares no resources for the war against our people – precisely against the people, against all Ukrainians from Lutsk to Kharkiv, from Sumy to Odesa. And I am grateful to every leader, I am grateful to every nation – our partners who understand that Russia's large-scale 'investment' in terror is already, imagine, more than 4,000 missiles.

Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration, has reported that the Russian occupiers carried out 26 strikes on Hlukhiv and Shalyhyne hromadas [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories - ed.] on 18 December.
The army of the Russian Federation was shelling Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia region, for seven hours in a row. "Today, Orikhiv was under fire for seven hours continuously. Residential neighborhoods of the town were struck. Fortunately, there are no casualties," Oleksandr Starukh, Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said during the national telethon. As for the massive missile attack that the enemy launched on Zaporizhzhia city and district a few days ago, Starukh called it the largest in terms of the number of missiles fired. Credit: Ukrinform.
More news 24/7 - SBS Ukrainian: sbs.com.au/ukrainian
Про це і більше новин 24/7 є тут: SBS Українською - є тут:
 sbs.com.au/ukrainian
