SBS Ukrainian

Ukraine Today - 9/12/2022

SBS Ukrainian

WESTER~1.JPE

Western Australian Ombudsman and President of the International Ombudsman Institute (the IOI) Chris Field and British Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman Rob Behrens have arrived in Ukraine on an official visit. Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, wrote this on Telegram.Credit: Dmytro Lubinets - Ukrinform.

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 December 2022 at 2:42pm
By Maria Halashchuk
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

9/12/2022. The latest news from Ukraine and about Ukraine. Ukraine under attack. The Ukrainian city of Bakhmut has been described as a "meat grinder" due to being on the forefront of trench warfare, shelling, and assaults that have killed an untold number of soldiers and civilians. I am sure that mine terror will be among the charges against Russia for aggression - address by the President of Ukraine. More news: sbs.com.au/ukrainian

Published 9 December 2022 at 2:42pm
By Maria Halashchuk
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has posthumously recognised four policemen who died in mine explosions in Kherson Oblast on 7 December and said that Russia will be punished for its "mine terror" in Ukraine. Volodymyr Zelensky in an
evening video message
to Ukrainians, 8 December.



President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy topped the list of the 28 most influential people in Europe compiled by Politico every year. The article dedicated to the Ukrainian President emphasizes that today Europe not only trusts Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but also admires him and follows his example.
“What Zelenskyy has done is convince the rest of Europe that its future is tied to Ukraine’s — a notion few believed before Russia’s invasion in February. His communication skills have been key. His rhetoric lays out in stark terms the malevolence of the Russian regime he is fighting against, dispelling much of Europe’s faith — particularly in Berlin and Paris — that Moscow can be a partner,” Politico noted.


President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Source: ABACA
Throughout the day on 8 December, Russian forces carried out 55 strikes on the Khotin and Shalyhyne Hromadas of Sumy Oblast. Source: 
Dmytro Zhyvytskyi
, head of the Sumy Oblast Military Administration.



One person was killed and two more were wounded in enemy shelling of Toretsk city, Donetsk region.jpg
One person was killed and two more were wounded in enemy shelling of Toretsk city, Donetsk region. Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, wrote this on Telegram. Credit: Ukrinform.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS Ukrainian

SBS News in Ukrainian - 9/12/2022

SBS Ukrainian

SBS News in Ukrainian - 8/12/2022

The campaign of terror against Ukrainian diplomats is unprecedented not only in the context of Ukraine, but also at the global level. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.jpg

Ukraine Today - 8/12/2022

Marta Artemenko, Ukrainian Community Manager.jpg

Ukrainian Community in Australia and displaced Ukrainians