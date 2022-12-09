Ukraine Today - 9/12/2022

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has posthumously recognised four policemen who died in mine explosions in Kherson Oblast on 7 December and said that Russia will be punished for its "mine terror" in Ukraine. Volodymyr Zelensky in an evening video message to Ukrainians, 8 December.









President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy topped the list of the 28 most influential people in Europe compiled by Politico every year. The article dedicated to the Ukrainian President emphasizes that today Europe not only trusts Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but also admires him and follows his example.



“What Zelenskyy has done is convince the rest of Europe that its future is tied to Ukraine’s — a notion few believed before Russia’s invasion in February. His communication skills have been key. His rhetoric lays out in stark terms the malevolence of the Russian regime he is fighting against, dispelling much of Europe’s faith — particularly in Berlin and Paris — that Moscow can be a partner,” Politico noted.







President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Source: ABACA Throughout the day on 8 December, Russian forces carried out 55 strikes on the Khotin and Shalyhyne Hromadas of Sumy Oblast. Source: Dmytro Zhyvytskyi , head of the Sumy Oblast Military Administration.







