Ukraine Today - 5/12/2022

European Commission proposes to criminalize the violation of EU sanctions. NATO countries in OSCE call on Russia to withdraw its troops from Ukraine.





Russian forces continue to invest a large element of their overall military effort and firepower along an approximately 15km long sector of entrenched front line around the Donetsk Oblast town of Bakhmut.





Some 13.6 million Ukrainians affected by war have already received UN assistance this year, while a total of $5.7 billion has been requested for Ukraine for the next year.

