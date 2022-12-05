SBS Ukrainian

Ukraine Today - 5/12/2022

SBS Ukrainian

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Credit: The Presidential Office of Ukraine.

Published 5 December 2022 at 4:45pm
By Viktoriia Berezka
Source: SBS
5/12/2022. The latest news from Ukraine and about Ukraine. Ukraine under attack. Moscow has actively tried to restore at least part of its arms lost in Ukraine after over nine months of its bloody war. Ukrainians worked round the clock to restore normal life after the Russian strikes. And no matter how large-scale the terror of the occupiers was, our desire to restore everything in our home was always even greater. It should continue to be so,” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his evening address. More news: sbs.com.au/ukrainian

European Commission proposes to criminalize the violation of EU sanctions. NATO countries in OSCE call on Russia to withdraw its troops from Ukraine.

Russian forces continue to invest a large element of their overall military effort and firepower along an approximately 15km long sector of entrenched front line around the Donetsk Oblast town of Bakhmut.

Some 13.6 million Ukrainians affected by war have already received UN assistance this year, while a total of $5.7 billion has been requested for Ukraine for the next year.
That’s according to UN’s top emergency relief official, Martin Griffiths, Ukrinform reports, referring to
UN News.
The size of the appeal – 25 per cent higher than this year’s – reflects the fact that the total number in need is 65 million more than in 2022, the UN and partner organizations noted.

