Ukraine Today - 30/11/2022

First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska met with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty during her visit to London..jpg

First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska met with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty during her visit to London. As Zelenska posted on Telegram, the issues of children's education and cultural diplomacy were discussed. In particular, the prime minister's wife was interested in the details of book projects. It was agreed to maintain close cooperation in these areas. Ukraine’s First Lady also informed Murty about her Foundation, the areas of its work, and how the Britons can join it. Credit: Ukrinform

Published 30 November 2022 at 12:37pm
By Liudmyla Pavlenko.
Available in other languages

30/11/2022. The latest news from Ukraine and about Ukraine. Ukraine under attack. For Russia to be held to account for aggression, a Special Tribunal is needed, and we are doing everything to create it - address by the President of Ukraine. “Today, we took several new steps to restore justice to Ukraine, to bring to justice all those responsible for this criminal war. We are already cooperating with many countries and international organizations so that every Russian murderer receives the deserved punishment. We have already established cooperation with the International Criminal Court and will increase it. But, unfortunately, the available international legal instruments are not enough for justice. Even in the International Criminal Court, it is still impossible to bring the highest political and military leadership of Russia to justice for the crime of aggression against our state - for the primary crime. The crime that gave birth to all other crimes of this war - and not only after February 24, but also from 2014. That's when it all started”. More News: sbs.com.au/ukrainian

As part of her visit to Great Britain, First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska spoke before the Parliament of the United Kingdom.
First Lady Olena Zelenska addressed the Parliament of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.jpeg
As part of her visit to Great Britain, First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska spoke before the Parliament of the United Kingdom. In her speech, the President's wife compared the bombing of Ukraine by the Russian aggressor to the bombing of Great Britain by the Nazis during World War II. "You didn't give up. We will not give up. But we need more than just victory. We need justice. I came to you precisely for this - for justice, with which this war should end just as that war ended. It was impossible to imagine that after all the crimes of the Nazis they would be left unpunished. We can't imagine it either. In the same way, we strive for justice for our people, against whom Russian missile raids are targeted," the First Lady said. During her speech, Olena Zelenska showed footage of Ukrainian cities during blackout as a result of Russian shelling and photos of people who are forced to look for electricity and heat. In particular, she showed a photo of a girl whose parents brought her to a gas station in Kyiv to be able to turn on her inhaler. Separately, the President's wife focused on the facts of numerous rapes of Ukrainians by the Russian invaders. This topic was the focus of her speech yesterday at the PSVI Conference on Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict. Credit: Ukrinform




NATO allies reaffirm their readiness to provide Ukraine with further military assistance, in particular modern air defense systems, including Patriot systems, but while discussions about these systems are ongoing, NATO is focusing on the supply of ammunition and spare parts for advanced air defense systems that Ukraine has already received. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said this at a press conference during the first day of work of the North Atlantic Council in Bucharest on Tuesday. "This [discussion with Ukraine] is partly about providing new systems, like, for instance, the Patriots, and there is an ongoing discussion about that now. But it is also very much about ensuring that the systems that we have already delivered are functioning and effective. And to do so, we need to ensure that we provide spare parts, enabling them [the Ukrainians] to do maintenance of the systems, and also ammunition. This is a huge challenges that we face now," Mr Stoltenberg said.

ROMANIA NATO FOREIGN MINISTERS MEETING
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a press conference at the end of the first day of NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting, at Parliament Palace in Bucharest, Romania, 29 November 2022. Foreign Ministers from NATO countries gathered in Romania's capital on 29-30 November 2022 to tackle Russia’s invasion in Ukraine, NATO’s support for Kyiv administration and regional partners and to find new ways to strengthen the Eastern flank of the alliance. AAP Source: EPA / ROBERT GHEMENT/EPA


