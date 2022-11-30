Ukraine Today - 30/11/2022

As part of her visit to Great Britain, First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska spoke before the Parliament of the United Kingdom.



As part of her visit to Great Britain, First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska spoke before the Parliament of the United Kingdom. In her speech, the President's wife compared the bombing of Ukraine by the Russian aggressor to the bombing of Great Britain by the Nazis during World War II. "You didn't give up. We will not give up. But we need more than just victory. We need justice. I came to you precisely for this - for justice, with which this war should end just as that war ended. It was impossible to imagine that after all the crimes of the Nazis they would be left unpunished. We can't imagine it either. In the same way, we strive for justice for our people, against whom Russian missile raids are targeted," the First Lady said. During her speech, Olena Zelenska showed footage of Ukrainian cities during blackout as a result of Russian shelling and photos of people who are forced to look for electricity and heat. In particular, she showed a photo of a girl whose parents brought her to a gas station in Kyiv to be able to turn on her inhaler. Separately, the President's wife focused on the facts of numerous rapes of Ukrainians by the Russian invaders. This topic was the focus of her speech yesterday at the PSVI Conference on Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict. Credit: Ukrinform









NATO allies reaffirm their readiness to provide Ukraine with further military assistance, in particular modern air defense systems, including Patriot systems, but while discussions about these systems are ongoing, NATO is focusing on the supply of ammunition and spare parts for advanced air defense systems that Ukraine has already received. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said this at a press conference during the first day of work of the North Atlantic Council in Bucharest on Tuesday. "This [discussion with Ukraine] is partly about providing new systems, like, for instance, the Patriots, and there is an ongoing discussion about that now. But it is also very much about ensuring that the systems that we have already delivered are functioning and effective. And to do so, we need to ensure that we provide spare parts, enabling them [the Ukrainians] to do maintenance of the systems, and also ammunition. This is a huge challenges that we face now," Mr Stoltenberg said.





NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a press conference at the end of the first day of NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting, at Parliament Palace in Bucharest, Romania, 29 November 2022. Foreign Ministers from NATO countries gathered in Romania's capital on 29-30 November 2022 to tackle Russia’s invasion in Ukraine, NATO’s support for Kyiv administration and regional partners and to find new ways to strengthen the Eastern flank of the alliance. AAP Source: EPA / ROBERT GHEMENT/EPA



