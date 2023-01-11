Ukraine Today - 11-01-2023

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has visited the city of Kharkiv on Tuesday. The relevant report was issued by the German Federal Foreign Office, an Ukrinform correspondent reports."In all of Ukraine, from Kharkiv to Kherson and Kyiv, people should know that they can rely on our solidarity and support,” she said. According to her, this includes the winter assistance Germany provided. Ms Baerbock pledged new aid such as power generators, fuel and blankets to Ukraine, along with "further arms deliveries." She also called Kharkiv a symbol of incredible endurance and courage of Ukrainians: "This city is a symbol of the absolute insanity of the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine and the endless suffering that people, especially here in the east of the country, are confronted with every day," she said. Credit: DPA/Ukrinform
11-01-2023. The latest news from Ukraine and about Ukraine. Ukraine under attack. Ukrainian troops and residents are withstanding tougher assaults on Soledar, near the eastern city of Bakhmut, that Russia has been trying to capture for months. This comes as Germany promises armoured vehicles to Ukraine. The United States would risk enabling the spread of extremism in Europe if it stopped providing support to Ukraine in its war with Russia, Senator Angus King said on January 9 in the wake of meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy last week in Kyiv. More News: sbs.com.au/language/ukrainian
Published 11 January 2023 at 11:21am
By Liudmyla Pavlenko.
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is asking allies for more support:
The free world has everything necessary to stop Russian aggression and to bring about a historic defeat for the terrorist state. And this is important not only for us. This is important for global democracy, for all those who value freedom. This is important even more so when Russia is gathering forces for a new escalation.
Twenty-one countries are currently investigating Russia's war crimes in Ukraine. "The vast majority of investigations are conducted in EU countries. Of the 21 countries where interviews are conducted, 14 are EU members. Another four countries, including Ukraine, are in Europe, but are not EU members, and three more countries are not part of Europe – the USA, Canada, and Great Britain," President of Eurojust, EU Agency for Criminal Justice Cooperation, Ladislav Hamran said during his visit to Lithuania in an interview with local mass media, Ukrinform reports with reference to LRT. In his opinion, gathering evidence of the main crimes and analysing them, followed by bringing charges, "will be a long journey that will last several years." The special joint investigation group, which was initially formed by the prosecutor's offices of Ukraine, Lithuania, and Poland, started working on March 25, 2022. Currently, representatives of seven countries participate in its activities, joined by the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court for the first time in history. On March 1, the Prosecutor General’s Office of Lithuania started a pre-trial investigation into aggression, war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Ukraine. According to the Office, almost 300 witnesses have been already questioned, more than 70 people have been recognized as victims. A group of 40 officers from the prosecutor's office, the police and the Financial Crime Investigation Service are working on the pre-trial investigations. Lithuanian prosecutors, together with other officials and experts, went to Ukraine twice, where together with their Ukrainian colleagues, they took part in procedural actions, recording the statements by victims and witnesses, inspecting the crime scenes. Credit: Ž. Gedvilos/BNS/Ukrinform
As a result of the Russian invasion, more than 16,000 people were killed in Ukraine, and more than 1,000 bodies were exhumed from mass graves. According to Ukrinform, the relevant report was issued by the publication ZMINA, referring to the response from the main investigative department of the National Police of Ukraine: "In 2022, as a result of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, 16,502 people were killed. The National Police discovered 21 mass graves in the de-occupied territories, were 1,033 bodies of civilians and soldiers were exhumed," the report says. Аccording to the National Police, the largest number of deaths was recorded in Donetsk region – 4,746, in Kharkiv region – 3,784, in Mykolaiv region – 2,207, in Kyiv region – 2,072, in Chernihiv region - 899, in Luhansk region - 815, in Kherson region - 686, in Sumy region - 341, in Zhytomyr region - 283, in Zaporizhzhia region - 66. Credit: Ukrinform
While thankful for the support already received, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba expressed frustration with the pace of supply of armoured vehicles from Germany:
Regarding further shipments, the only thing that upsets me is that the longer this decision takes, the more people will die due to the lack of necessary tanks in our army.....I have no doubt that Ukraine will receive more German Gepard tanks. Moreover, I think that the German government also deeply understands that this decision will be made and the tanks will be transferred to Ukraine