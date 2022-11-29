Ukraine Today - 29/11/2022

Volodymyr Vakulenko, the children's writer, was killed during the occupation of Kharkiv Oblast. The journalists of the Suspilne investigation department received the results of the DNA testing that confirmed this. Source : Suspilne , Ukraine’s public broadcaster.





All Russians involved in war crimes and crimes against humanity must be brought to Ukrainian and international justice. The relevant statement was made by European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders during the annual Kyiv Investment Forum in Brussels, an Ukrinform correspondent reports. Reynders mentioned that, based on the preliminary assessment conducted by the World Bank in cooperation with Ukraine and the EU, the damage caused by Russian attacks on Ukraine had reached USD 97 billion. At least EUR 349 billion more should be spent on Ukraine’s reconstruction and recovery.According to Reynders, slightly less than EUR 500 billion is needed now, and this amount grows every day and every hour, as Russian attacks on Ukraine’s capital city of Kyiv and other settlements continue. Credit: Ukrinform The Grain from Ukraine initiative has become the largest Ukrainian humanitarian initiative; more than 180 million dollars have already been accumulated for it. Zelenskyy noted that Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Great Britain, Greece, Estonia, Ireland, Spain, Italy, Canada, Qatar, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Germany, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, USA, Türkiye, Hungary, Finland, France, Croatia, Czech Republic, Switzerland, Sweden, have already announced their financial, technical or logistical contribution to the Grain From Ukraine initiative. "The European Union has already announced their financial, technical or logistical contribution to the Grain From Ukraine initiative - this is meaningful participation. Plus the Republic of Korea. Japan – from the first days. And also NATO and, of course, the UN," the Ukrainian leader added.





NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says Russia is using winter as a weapon against Ukraine as foreign ministers from seven Baltic and Nordic nations visited Kyiv pledging to help bring power back to Ukraine. NATO foreign ministers are gathering for two days at the Palace of the Parliament in the Romanian capital, Bucharest.





