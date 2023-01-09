Ukraine Today - 9-01-2023

These days, the world has seen again that Russia is lies even when it draws attention to the situation at the front. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in his video address to the nation, Ukrinform reports with reference to the president’s press service. “The world has seen again these days that Russia lies even when it draws attention to the situation at the front with its own statements. Russian shelling of Kherson with incendiary ammunition right after Christmas. Strikes on Kramatorsk and other cities of Donbas - exactly on civilian objects and exactly when Moscow reported on the alleged "silence" of their army. More threats of Russian officials to Europe and the world. All this was when Moscow was talking about the alleged ‘truce’,” the President said. “Only the strengthening of Ukraine, only the successes of Ukraine, only the restoration of territorial integrity of Ukraine, only the return of all our people from Russian captivity are the guarantees of peace. We are bringing it closer every day,” Mr Zelenskyy said. Source: AAP