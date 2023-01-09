Ukraine Today - 9-01-2023

The latest news from Ukraine and about Ukraine. Fifty service members – 33 officers and 17 privates and sergeants – returned to Ukraine from Russian captivity. "Another successful prisoner swap. We returned 50 service members home. These are guys from the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Territorial Defense Forces, National Guard, Border Guard Service, Navy, Special Operations Forces," Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak posted on .
The situation at the front remains difficult, the Ukrainian army is transferring additional units to strengthen the defense in Bakhmut and Soledar. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in his daily to the nation, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
Heavy battles are ongoing in Luhansk region and Donetsk region - every hotspot in these directions is well known. Bakhmut is holding out despite everything. And although most of the city was destroyed by Russian strikes, our soldiers repel constant attempts of Russian offensives there. Soledar is holding out. Although there is even more destruction there, and it is very difficult,- the President noted
The UN Security Council will hold a meeting next Friday, January 13, to discuss situation in Ukraine. This is said the of UN Security Council meetings, Ukrinform reports. The meeting will be held in the afternoon in the format of briefing. The topic is ""Maintenance of peace and security of Ukraine".
These days, the world has seen again that Russia is lies even when it draws attention to the situation at the front. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in his video address to the nation, Ukrinform reports with reference to the president’s press service. “The world has seen again these days that Russia lies even when it draws attention to the situation at the front with its own statements. Russian shelling of Kherson with incendiary ammunition right after Christmas. Strikes on Kramatorsk and other cities of Donbas - exactly on civilian objects and exactly when Moscow reported on the alleged "silence" of their army. More threats of Russian officials to Europe and the world. All this was when Moscow was talking about the alleged ‘truce’,” the President said. “Only the strengthening of Ukraine, only the successes of Ukraine, only the restoration of territorial integrity of Ukraine, only the return of all our people from Russian captivity are the guarantees of peace. We are bringing it closer every day,” Mr Zelenskyy said. Source: AAP
The Russian army launched 144 strikes on the border areas of Sumy region on January 8. This was by Head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Dmytro Zhyvytskyi on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.
