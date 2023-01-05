Ukraine Today - 5-01-2023

France is bringing the defence support for Ukraine to a new level, which will help restore security for Ukrainians and peace for Europeans. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy this in his daily video address to the nation
Less than two months ago, Kherson residents rejoiced after Ukrainian troops recaptured the port city from retreating Russian forces. But the retreat has not ended Russia’s pummeling of the city.
France is bringing the defence support for Ukraine to a new level, which will help restore security for Ukrainians and peace for Europeans. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in his daily video address to the nation, Ukrinform reports. “France is bringing European defence support for Ukraine to a new level, and I thank President Macron for this leadership. We will receive more armored vehicles, in particular wheeled tanks of French production. This is what sends a clear signal to all our other partners: there is no rational reason why Ukraine has not yet been supplied with Western-type tanks. And this is very important to restore security for all Ukrainians and peace for all Europeans,” Mr Zelenskyy said. Credit: Ukrinform
. On January 4, Russian aggressors attacked five border communities in Sumy region, damaging power lines in two of them. Dmytro Zhyvytskyy, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports. Also, russian troops fired 19 mortar shells and hit the Krasnopillia community with an anti-tank guided missile.
Ukraine calls on all nuclear powers to make it clear to Russia that the world will not tolerate irresponsible statements on the possible use of nuclear weapons. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba said in a tweet. He stressed that Ukraine calls on all nuclear powers “to speak out now and make it clear to Russia that such rhetoric put the world at risk and will not be tolerated”. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine said that negotiation with President of Russia Vladimir Putin will be impossible after the sham "referendums" have been conducted on the occupied territories of Ukraine. Source: Mr Zelenskyy, in the interview with CBS News. Credit: Ukrinform.