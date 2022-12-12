Ukraine Today - 12/12/2022

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has said that the creation of a special tribunal and proper punishment of Russia for crimes against Ukraine will make it impossible to repeat the aggression in the future. Russia must immediately stop the illegal detention and persecution of Ukrainian citizens already now.





An international team of legal advisers has been working with local prosecutors in Ukraine’s recaptured city of Kherson in recent days as they began gathering evidence of alleged sexual crimes by Russian forces as part of a full-scale investigation, Reuters reports. The visit was by a team from Global Rights Compliance, an international legal practice headquartered in The Hague. Their efforts are part of a broader international effort to support overwhelmed Ukrainian authorities as they seek to hold Russians accountable for crimes they allegedly committed during the conflict.



The United States and other G7 countries support the peace plan proposed by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. "Now it is very clear who is on the side of peace and who is on the side of war. President Zelenskyy spoke about the peace plan which consists of 10 points. We, the United States and G7 countries, support this plan because we believe it could be a potential plan to end the war. Just this Monday, Russia again fired 70 missiles at Ukrainian cities. Now it is absolutely clear that the Russians do not want to end the war. The US supports peace. The peace that was proposed in Zelenskyy's plan," U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink told Channel 24 in an interview. According to the diplomat, how and when the war will end depends on President Zelenskyy. At the same time, she recalled the statement made by U.S. leader Joe Biden that if the Russians want to stop the war, Putin can do it simply right now: he should stop, withdraw his troops, and the war will end. As reported, during the G20 summit, Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a peace plan to stop Russian aggression. The 10-point plan envisages coordination of international efforts to establish nuclear, energy, and food security. One of the key provisions is the withdrawal of Russian troops from the entire territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders.







Ukraine, war, map. Credit: Institute for the Study of War / BBC/ Ukrainian forces have struck a headquarters of Russia's Wagner mercenary group, says the exiled governor of Luhansk in eastern Ukraine. Serhiy Haidai said a hotel where the group met in Kadiivka, Luhansk, had been hit with major losses. Fighting also raged in southern Ukraine over the weekend, with Russia targeting Odesa and Ukraine bombarding a target in the occupied city of Melitopol.



