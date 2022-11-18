Ukraine Today - 18/11/2022

Two Russian nationals and a Ukrainian separatist were found guilty for the murders of the flight's 298 passengers. 38 Australians were among those killed as they travelled between Amsterdam and Kuala Lumpur. The three men were convicted in absentia, to life in prison. One Russian was acquitted due to a lack of evidence.



Delivering his verdict in the Netherlands, Judge Hendrik Steenhuis told the court the evidence presented at the trial proved the plane was brought down by a surface-to-air missile fired by pro-Moscow fighters.



Source: AP / AP - UKRINFORM Russia has repeatedly denied any responsibility for the murders. In Moscow, the Foreign Ministry spokesman Ivan Nechaev says Russia would examine the opinion of the Dutch court.





Advertisement