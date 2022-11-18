SBS Ukrainian

Ukraine Today - 18/11/2022

In Dnipro, 14 multi-storey buildings and an industrial enterprise were damaged, two fires broke out as a result of Russia's missile strike.

In Dnipro, 14 multi-storey buildings and an industrial enterprise were damaged, two fires broke out as a result of Russia’s missile strike. This was reported by the press service of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform. Ihor Hetalo, head of one of the fire rescue squads of Ukraine’s State Emergency Service in Dnipropetrovsk region, noted that there were two fires. Three people were rescued from the smoky premises. Another 50 were taken out of the building. As reported, 23 people, including a 15-year-old girl, were injured in Russia’s missile strike on Dnipro. On the morning of November 17, Russia attacked Ukraine with S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles, cruise missiles from strategic aircraft and Shahed kamikaze drones from the territory of Belarus. Credit: Ukrinform Credit: O.Lypa

Published 18 November 2022 at 2:20pm
By Maria Halashchuk
Source: SBS
18/11/2022. The latest news from Ukraine and about Ukraine. The war - Ukraine under attack. 10 million without power in Ukraine after Russian strikes. Polish president Andrzej Duda has visited the blast site on the border area of southeastern Poland where a missile killed two people. After the visit, Mr Duda said that Poland, Ukraine and the United States each have "their own information" as they investigate the strike on a Polish village close to the Ukrainian border earlier in the week. He says all evidence shows the strike was accidental. This comes as Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russia had launched dozens of missiles at civilian sites in his country, and called for more air defense systems. More News: sbs.com.au/ukrainian

Two Russian nationals and a Ukrainian separatist were found guilty for the murders of the flight's 298 passengers. 38 Australians were among those killed as they travelled between Amsterdam and Kuala Lumpur. The three men were convicted in absentia, to life in prison. One Russian was acquitted due to a lack of evidence.
Delivering his verdict in the Netherlands, Judge Hendrik Steenhuis told the court the evidence presented at the trial proved the plane was brought down by a surface-to-air missile fired by pro-Moscow fighters.
Four people to face murder charges over the downing of flight M-H-17.
Source: AP / AP - UKRINFORM
Russia has repeatedly denied any responsibility for the murders. In Moscow, the Foreign Ministry spokesman Ivan Nechaev says Russia would examine the opinion of the Dutch court.

Four Russian missiles and five Shahed drones were shot down over Kyiv city, November 17..jpg
Four Russian missiles and five Shahed drones were shot down over Kyiv city today, November 17. This was reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration on Telegram, according to Ukrinform. Credit: Ukrinform
More News:
sbs.com.au/ukrainian
