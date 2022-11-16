The UWC is the global voice for the Ukrainian people worldwide

SBS Ukrainian

Stefan Romaniw, OAM, First Vice President of the Ukrainian World Congress.

Published 16 November 2022 at 12:28pm
By Bogdan Rudnytski
The 55th anniversary of the Ukrainian World Congress (UWC - СКУ). Bogdan Rudnytski interviewed Stefan Romaniw, OAM, First Vice President of the Ukrainian World Congress. The UWC is a volunteer-run organisation that receives no government funding and relies on your generous support to make an impact...

Established in 1967, the Ukrainian World Congress is the global voice for the Ukrainian people worldwide. As an international non-governmental organization, we represent the interests of over 20 million Ukrainians in the diaspora, unite Ukrainian communities and organizations in over 60 countries, and work to support a democratic, prosperous, European Ukraine.
The UWC is recognized by the United Nations Economic and Social Council as a non-governmental organization with special consultative status and has a participatory status as an international non-governmental organization with the Council of Europe.



Ukrainian World Congress - Executive Committee, Novvember 2022. Credit: UWC.
СКУ був і є глобальним голосом українського народу у світі.

