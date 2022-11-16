The UWC is the global voice for the Ukrainian people worldwide

Established in 1967, the Ukrainian World Congress is the global voice for the Ukrainian people worldwide. As an international non-governmental organization, we represent the interests of over 20 million Ukrainians in the diaspora, unite Ukrainian communities and organizations in over 60 countries, and work to support a democratic, prosperous, European Ukraine.



The UWC is recognized by the United Nations Economic and Social Council as a non-governmental organization with special consultative status and has a participatory status as an international non-governmental organization with the Council of Europe.







