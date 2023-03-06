From the Ukrainian community of Queensland

Ukrainian House - Ukrainian Community of Queensland..jpg

Ukrainian House - Ukrainian Community of Queensland. Credit: Ukrainian community in Brisbane.

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

QLD. Community events. Brisbane, 5-03-2023: Commemoration of the Great Ukrainian poet Taras Shevchenko. Unite with Ukraine rally, King George Square, Brisbane. And more: SBS Audio

QLD. 365 DAYS of RUSSIA'S full-scale INVASION. 9 years of war against Ukraine - 365 днів стійкості у війні, що триває 9 років...
QLD. On the cusp of 365 days since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, 9 years of war against Ukraine, the Ukrainian-Australian community will hold prayer vigils, rallies, and fundraisers around Australia.JPG
QLD. On the cusp of 365 days since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, 9 years of war against Ukraine, the Ukrainian-Australian community will hold prayer vigils, rallies, and fundraisers around Australia. Credit: Ukrainian community in Brisbane.
Українці Квінсленду - на підтримку України, Брізбен, 25-го лютого 2023-го року.
QLD. Unite with Ukraine Rally Brisbane, 25-02-2023..jpg
QLD. Unite with Ukraine Rally Brisbane, 25-02-2023.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

As part of a working trip to Lviv region, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola..jpeg

Ukraine Today - 6-03-2023

SBS Ukrainian

SBS News in Ukrainian - 6-03-2023

Pictures of the Week Global Photo Gallery

Ukraine today – 05/03/2023

SBS Ukrainian

SBS News in Ukrainian – 05/03/2023