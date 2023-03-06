From the Ukrainian community of Queensland

QLD. 365 DAYS of RUSSIA'S full-scale INVASION. 9 years of war against Ukraine - 365 днів стійкості у війні, що триває 9 років...
Українці Квінсленду - на підтримку України, Брізбен, 25-го лютого 2023-го року.
QLD. On the cusp of 365 days since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, 9 years of war against Ukraine, the Ukrainian-Australian community will hold prayer vigils, rallies, and fundraisers around Australia. Credit: Ukrainian community in Brisbane.
QLD. Unite with Ukraine Rally Brisbane, 25-02-2023.