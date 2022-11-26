SBS Ukrainian

Ukrainians say they are 'ready to endure anything'

Consequences Of A Missile Attack On Kyiv Region, Ukraine

Rescuers work near a house destroyed by rocket fire on November 23, 2022 (Photo by Oleg Pereverzev/NurPhoto via Getty Images) Source: NurPhoto / NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Published 26 November 2022 at 11:18am
By Debora Groake
Presented by Oksana Mazur
Available in other languages

Blackouts and water shortages continue in Ukraine with the targeting of energy infrastructure by Moscow. But despite the cold and darkness, Ukrainians remain defiant and optimistic.

The International Commission on Missing Persons opened an office in Kyiv in July to document and track down those who have disappeared during the war in Ukraine.
And they've just produced some troubling numbers.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been equally vocal on the world stage.
He's just urged the United Nations to punish Russia for targeting civilians - and the president wants the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe - the O-S-C-E - to step up the pressure on Moscow.
Yet if the aim is to reduce Ukraine's ability to fight and push it to negotiate, the strikes appear to be having the opposite effect.
Some are going to what authorities are calling 'invincibility centres', which offer heating, powered spaces, and hot meals.






