Ukrainians say they are 'ready to endure anything'

The International Commission on Missing Persons opened an office in Kyiv in July to document and track down those who have disappeared during the war in Ukraine.



And they've just produced some troubling numbers.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been equally vocal on the world stage.



He's just urged the United Nations to punish Russia for targeting civilians - and the president wants the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe - the O-S-C-E - to step up the pressure on Moscow.



Yet if the aim is to reduce Ukraine's ability to fight and push it to negotiate, the strikes appear to be having the opposite effect.

