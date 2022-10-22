US claims Iranian trainers on the ground helping Russia with Ukraine drone attacks

The White House says the United States has evidence that Iranian troops are “directly engaged on the ground” in Crimea, supporting Russian drone attacks on Ukraine's infrastructure and civilian population.



National Security Council spokesman John Kirby says Iran has sent a “relatively small number” of personnel to Crimea, to assist Russian troops in launching Iranian-made drones against Ukraine.



USA officials believe Iran may have deployed military personnel to assist the Russians in part because the Russian's are not familiar with the technology.



