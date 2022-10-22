SBS Ukrainian

US claims Iranian trainers on the ground helping Russia with Ukraine drone attacks

FILE - Firefighters work after a drone attack on buildings in Kyiv, Ukraine, Oct. 17, 2022. As protests rage at home, Iran's theocratic government is increasingly flexing its military muscle abroad. That includes supplying drones to Russia that now kill Ukrainian civilians, running drills in a border region with Azerbaijan and bombing Kurdish positions in Iraq. (AP Photo/Roman Hrytsyna, File) Source: AP / Roman Hrytsyna/AP

Published 22 October 2022 at 12:46pm
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Presented by Oksana Mazur
The United States says Iranian military personnel are on the ground in Crimea instructing Russian troops on how to use drones supplied by the Iranian government. The USA government says it's concerned that Russia may seek to acquire advanced conventional weapons from Iran, such as long-range missiles.

The White House says the United States has evidence that Iranian troops are “directly engaged on the ground” in Crimea, supporting Russian drone attacks on Ukraine's infrastructure and civilian population.
National Security Council spokesman John Kirby says Iran has sent a “relatively small number” of personnel to Crimea, to assist Russian troops in launching Iranian-made drones against Ukraine.
USA officials believe Iran may have deployed military personnel to assist the Russians in part because the Russian's are not familiar with the technology.
According to USA intelligence, the Iranian drones were delivered in August.



