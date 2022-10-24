SBS Ukrainian

Warnings that Russian's invasion in Ukraine is escalating

Published 24 October 2022 at 2:22pm
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Presented by Oksana Mazur
Russia's defence minister says Ukraine could escalate the war by using a "dirty bomb", allegations that Kyiv has labelled as "absurd". This comes as a Russian military jet crashed in Siberia killing the two pilots and as Russia unleashes shelling in the Mykolaiv region.

On Sunday, a Russian missile strike wiped out an apartment block in the Mykolaiv region while Ukraine shot down 14 Russian drones.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is implying that claims made by Russia’s defense chief during a round of phone calls means Moscow is pursuing radioactive tactics.
Russian defense officials are acknowledging that Moscow is continually striking at Ukrainian energy facilities.
Mr Konashenkov is blaming Ukraine for the threat of an incident at the Zaporizhizhia nuclear power plant.
Earlier in the day, Russia's defence minister Sergei Shoigu held phone calls with counterparts from the United States, Britain, France and Turkey alleging that Ukraine was preparing a "provocation" involving a radioactive device.






