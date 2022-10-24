Warnings that Russian's invasion in Ukraine is escalating

On Sunday, a Russian missile strike wiped out an apartment block in the Mykolaiv region while Ukraine shot down 14 Russian drones.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is implying that claims made by Russia’s defense chief during a round of phone calls means Moscow is pursuing radioactive tactics.
Russian defense officials are acknowledging that Moscow is continually striking at Ukrainian energy facilities.
Advertisement
Mr Konashenkov is blaming Ukraine for the threat of an incident at the Zaporizhizhia nuclear power plant.
Earlier in the day, Russia's defence minister Sergei Shoigu held phone calls with counterparts from the United States, Britain, France and Turkey alleging that Ukraine was preparing a "provocation" involving a radioactive device.