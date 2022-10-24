Warnings that Russian's invasion in Ukraine is escalating

On Sunday, a Russian missile strike wiped out an apartment block in the Mykolaiv region while Ukraine shot down 14 Russian drones.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is implying that claims made by Russia’s defense chief during a round of phone calls means Moscow is pursuing radioactive tactics.



Russian defense officials are acknowledging that Moscow is continually striking at Ukrainian energy facilities.



Mr Konashenkov is blaming Ukraine for the threat of an incident at the Zaporizhizhia nuclear power plant.

