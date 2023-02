A whole year has passed since Ukraine heroically resisted the large-scale invasion, however, the heroic spirit of the Ukrainian people is only getting stronger. People experienced a terrible shock, after which came a clear awareness of the reality that needs to be accepted and confronted.





A young woman from Kyiv, Ulyana Verkhoglyad, talks about the first day of the large-scale invasion and the difficulties of life in wartime, which innocent civilians are forced to face.