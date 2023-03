Україна сьогодні - 1-03-2023

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Secretary-General of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development Mathias Cormann, who is on a visit to Ukraine. The Head of State praised the news of the opening of the OECD Office in Ukraine, which will be an important step in cooperation. Mr Cormann noted that his visit was a sign of solidarity with Ukraine and its people, who suffered terrible human losses, destruction of infrastructure and housing due to Russia's unprovoked and unjustified aggression. Credit: The Presidential Office of Ukraine.