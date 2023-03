Україна сьогодні - 7-03-2023

The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 21,793 civilian casualties in Ukraine – 8,173 killed and 13,620 injured – from 24 February 2022, which marked the start of the large-scale armed attack by the Russian Federation, to 5 March 2023. “From 1 to 28 February 2023, OHCHR recorded 589 civilian casualties in Ukraine: 138 killed and 451 injured,” reads the OHCHR’s press release. As noted, the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration. This concerns, for example, Mariupol (Donetsk region), Lysychansk, Popasna, and Sievierodonetsk (Luhansk region), where there are allegations of numerous civilian casualties. As the Prosecutor General's Office reported, the Russian army has already killed 464 children and injured 931 more in Ukraine. Credit: Ukrinform