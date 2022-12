Україна сьогодні - 23-12-2022

In the city of Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, one of the enemy rockets hit the building of a boarding school, while the other struck the premises of a local enterprise. That’s according to Deputy Head of the President’s Office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, Ukrinform reports. "Kramatorsk, Donetsk region. A Russian rocket hit the boarding school building, the other hit the industrial zone of one of the city's enterprises," he said. Credit: Ukrinform