Путін використовує Сталінградський меморіал для нападу на німецьку допомогу Україні

epa10444661 Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech at the concert, as part of commemorative events marking the 80th anniversary of the battle of Stalingrad in the World War Two, in Volgograd, Russia, 02 February 2023. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia has something to answer in the event of the supply of foreign tanks, including German Leopards, to the Ukrainian armed forces. 'We have something to answer, and the use of armored vehicles will not end the matter,' Putin said, speaking on 02 February at an evet dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Battle of Stalingrad. EPA/DMITRY AZAROV / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT Credit: DMITRY AZAROV / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL/EPA