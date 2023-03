Україна сьогодні - 8-03-2023

The legendary Hero of Ukraine, Dmytro Kotsyubailo, also known as 'Da Vinci', has died in a battle near Bakhmut. "Today, Dmytro Kotsiubaylo, "Da Vinci", Hero of Ukraine, volunteer, man-symbol, man of courage, was killed in action. A fighter of the 67th separate mechanized brigade, a commander of a battalion. He was killed in the battle near Bakhmut, in the battle for Ukraine. Since 2014, he has been defending our independence and the dignity of our people. One of the youngest heroes of Ukraine. One of those whose personal history, character, and courage have forever become the history, character, and courage of Ukraine", - said President of Ukraine V. Zelenskyy. Credit: The Presidential Office of Ukraine.