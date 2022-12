Україна сьгодні - 2/12/2022

Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska has met with King Charles III in London. The First Lady thanked on behalf of all Ukrainians for the assistance that the United Kingdom had been providing and would continue to provide to Ukraine. "Because here in London, at every step, during every meeting, I feel how this support is getting stronger, and together with it, our friendship is getting stronger," she added. Ms Zelenska is visiting London. She attended a reception hosted by Queen Consort Camilla on the occasion of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. In addition, Zelenska delivered a speech in the UK parliament.