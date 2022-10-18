Україна сьогодні - 18/10/2022

SBS УКРАЇНСЬКОЮ МОВОЮ

On October 17, 2022, another prisoner swap took place between Ukraine and Russia, and a total of 108 Ukrainian women were released from Russian captivity..jpg

On October 17, 2022, another prisoner swap took place between Ukraine and Russia, and a total of 108 Ukrainian women were released from Russian captivity. The relevant statement was made by Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak on Telegram, an Ukrinform correspondent reports. “Another large-scale prisoner swap has been carried out today. Especially emotional and truly special – we have freed 108 women from captivity. It was the first female-only exchange. Mothers and daughters, whose relatives were waiting for them, were held captive. Thirty-seven of those evacuated from the Azovstal Steelworks, 11 officers, 85 privates and sergeants,”- Mr Yermak wrote. Credit: Ukrinform

Published 18 October 2022 at 9:24am
By Liudmyla Pavlenko.
18/102022. Добірка новин із героїчної України від добре відомої української журналістки в Австралії Людмили Павленко. Президент України Володимир Зеленський заявив, що всі українські полонені повернуться додому, команда, яка займається обмінами, продовжує роботу. Про це він сказав у вечірньому відеозверненні. “Відбувся черговий етап звільнення наших людей з російського полону. Вдалося повернути 108 українок - офіцерів, сержантів, рядових. Армія, ВМС, тероборона, Нацгвардія, прикордонниці. 96 - військовослужбовиці, із них 37 - евакуйовані з Азовсталі, 12 цивільних. Є серед звільнених сьогодні й ті, кого захопили в полон ще задовго до повномасштабної війни. Ми ні про кого з наших не забуваємо, усіх маємо повернути. І повернемо. Наша команда, що займається обмінами, продовжує цю роботу. Буданов, Єрмак, Усов Малюк, Лубінець, інші”, - зазначив пан Зеленський.

“Черговий масштабний обмін полоненими вдалося провести сьогодні. Особливо емоційний та справді особливий - ми звільнили з полону 108 жінок. Це був перший цілковито жіночий обмін. У полоні перебували мами та доньки, яких дуже чекали рідні. 37 евакуйованих з «Азовсталі», 11 офіцерів, 85 - рядових та сержантів”, - такзазначив Глава президентської адміністрації пан Єрмак. За його словами, серед визволених 35 захисниць із ЗСУ, 32 - ВМС, 12 - ТРо, 8 - НГУ, включно з 2 із «Азову», 5 - ДССТ, 4 ДПСУ та 12 цивільних.

The law enforcement officers have already exhumed more than 600 bodies of civilians in the territories of Kharkiv region liberated from the Russians..jpg
The law enforcement officers have already exhumed more than 600 bodies of civilians in the territories of Kharkiv region liberated from the Russians. "In fact, we have already exhumed more than 600 bodies of the dead in Kharkiv region. We cannot identify them immediately, there is a problem. In particular, identification is made through DNA analysis, special laboratories work here. Yes, our international partners helped us so that it could be done quickly, but we understand that this work takes weeks, sometimes months, to establish who exactly was tortured," Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Denys Monastyrsky said during the nationwide news telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reports. Monastyrsky clarified that the relatives address the law enforcement officers in this matter, DNA samples are taken, compared, and the police can establish the identity of a tortured person within a certain period of time. Credit: Ukrinform
