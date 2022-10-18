Україна сьогодні - 18/10/2022

The law enforcement officers have already exhumed more than 600 bodies of civilians in the territories of Kharkiv region liberated from the Russians. "In fact, we have already exhumed more than 600 bodies of the dead in Kharkiv region. We cannot identify them immediately, there is a problem. In particular, identification is made through DNA analysis, special laboratories work here. Yes, our international partners helped us so that it could be done quickly, but we understand that this work takes weeks, sometimes months, to establish who exactly was tortured," Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Denys Monastyrsky said during the nationwide news telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reports. Monastyrsky clarified that the relatives address the law enforcement officers in this matter, DNA samples are taken, compared, and the police can establish the identity of a tortured person within a certain period of time. Credit: Ukrinform