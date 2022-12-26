Україна сьогодні - 26-12-2022

Незламний Херсон: як містяни рятують поранених. - Ситуація в Чорному морі: з полону повернули ще кількох захисників о. Зміїний, а російські кораблі вийшли на бойове чергування з крилатими ракетами на борту...
Папа Римський про війну на українських землях...
Патріарх Варфоломей про війну на українських землях...
Pope Francis, in his traditional Christmas Day message delivered from St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican, wished peace to the people of Ukraine. The text of the pontiff's message has been published on the Vatican News website. The Pope called on everyone to "see the faces of our Ukrainian brothers and sisters" who are experiencing darkness and cold this year, many far away from home due to ten months of war devastation. "May the Lord inspire us to offer concrete gestures of solidarity to assist all those who are suffering, and may he enlighten the minds of those who have the power to silence the thunder of weapons and put an immediate end to this senseless war!" Pope Francis said. Credit: Vatican News
Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew in a Christmas greeting to Ukrainians said that Christmas in Ukraine now echoes alongside the din of war and the clash of weapons. "Unfortunately, this year the message of the good news about Christmas echoes alongside the din of war and the clash of weapons in your Fatherland, which is experiencing the horrible consequences of a provocative and unjust invasion. This war, provoked by the aggression of the Russian Federation last February, is the worst European geopolitical and humanitarian crisis since at the end of the Second World War, with a negative impact on the environment and society worldwide. For us Christians, all wars are the murder of our brothers," Patriarch Bartholomew said.