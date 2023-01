Україна сьогодні - 18-01-2022

First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska took part in the opening of the plenary session at the Congress Center of the World Economic Forum (WEF), which started in Davos, Switzerland. For the first time in the history of the forum, the wife of the leader of the state spoke at it. The President's wife presented the Ukrainian Peace Formula, which Volodymyr Zelenskyy had previously presented to the G19 leaders. The formula contains ten specific points - from nuclear safety to the restoration of the territorial integrity of our state, from energy security to the return of all prisoners of war and deportees held in Russia. Credit: The Presidential Office of Ukraine.