Україна сьогодні - 17/10/2022

Ten civilians have been killed and 14 injured in Russian attacks on the territory of Ukraine over the past day, according to the data from regional military administrations..jpeg

Ten civilians have been killed and 14 injured in Russian attacks on the territory of Ukraine over the past day, according to the data from regional military administrations. The relevant statement was made by Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Kyrylo Tymoshenko on Telegram, an Ukrinform correspondent reports. “Casualties among civilians due to the Russian armed aggression on October 15, 2022: six injured in the Dnipropetrovsk region; seven killed (including six bodies of those killed earlier) and three injured in the Donetsk region; one killed in the Zaporizhzhia region; two killed (two bodies of those killed earlier) and three injured in the Kharkiv region; two injured in the Kherson region,” the report states. Credit: Ukrinform.

Published 17 October 2022 at 5:11pm
By Viktoriia Berezka
Source: SBS

17/10/2022. Добірка новин із героїчної України, яку вперше підготувала для SBS Ukrainian журналістка Вікторія Березка. Війна, на жаль, не стихає... Звернення Президента України. У Сумській області російські війська завдали ракетного удару по об'єктах критичної інфраструктури. Російська армія випустила ракети по Запоріжжю, - про це повідомляє голова Запорізької ОВА Олександр Старух. Футбол у Львові...

