Україна сьогодні - 17/10/2022

Ten civilians have been killed and 14 injured in Russian attacks on the territory of Ukraine over the past day, according to the data from regional military administrations. The relevant statement was made by Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Kyrylo Tymoshenko on Telegram, an Ukrinform correspondent reports. “Casualties among civilians due to the Russian armed aggression on October 15, 2022: six injured in the Dnipropetrovsk region; seven killed (including six bodies of those killed earlier) and three injured in the Donetsk region; one killed in the Zaporizhzhia region; two killed (two bodies of those killed earlier) and three injured in the Kharkiv region; two injured in the Kherson region,” the report states. Credit: Ukrinform.