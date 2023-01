Україна сьогодні - 31-01-2023

During the visit to Mykolaiv and Odesa, Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen and members of the Danish government saw with their own eyes what Ukraine needs to ensure full security of the southern regions of our country. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a conversation with media representatives following the meeting with the Danish delegation in Odesa. The President noted that Denmark had become one of the first partner countries to accept the offer of our state to take patronage over the reconstruction of Ukraine, particularly the city of Mykolaiv. Credit: The Presidential Office of Ukraine.