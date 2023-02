Україна сьогодні - 7-02-2023

Oleksii Danilov, the Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council (NSDC), stated that Russia is beginning to "beg" for negotiations through intermediaries, yet Ukraine has set four simple conditions. Source: Danilov in an interview for Radio NV. "Putin is giving orders to fully besiege Luhansk and Donetsk Oblasts. There is no secret behind it. Moreover, they are now starting to realise that they are definitely not able to reach those goals of occupying our country that they had previously set for themselves. This is why today they are begging. They are involving a whole pool of intermediaries. At the moment they are conducting a huge work with separate groups in order to incline them towards negotiations. They are considering Brazil and whoever you can imagine as intermediaries. ‘Let us negotiate to somehow solve this issue.’ Credit: Ukrinform.