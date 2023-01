Україна сьогодні - 17-01-2023

The USA acknowledges Ukraine's need to strike further beyond the front line and is considering the best options for the transfer of heavy combat vehicles, including tanks. "As for long-range missiles. We continue to hear interesting comments on them. I think not focusing on a specific one is helpful. There is a need to reach beyond the front line and, without going into details, I will say that we acknowledge this need in the current phase. And we should think about how to help Ukraine overcome this challenge. But I will not resolve in advance what kind of system it might be," Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl told journalists at the Media Center Ukraine–Ukrinform. Credit: Ukrinform.