Україна сьогодні - 19-01-2023

Flowers and toys are placed on a fragment of a helicopter that crashed at a kindergarten in Brovary, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. The chief of Ukraine's National Police says a helicopter crash in a Kyiv suburb has killed 14 people, including Ukraine's interior minister and his deputy and one children. He said nine of those killed were aboard the emergency services helicopter. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) Source: AP / Efrem Lukatsky/AP