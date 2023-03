Україна сьогодні - 10-03-2023

Six people were killed as a result of Russia’s massive attacks across Ukraine on Thursday. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in his video address to the nation, an Ukrinform correspondent reports. “Today I held several meetings on the consequences of a massive attack on our infrastructure. Another attempt by the terrorist state to wage war against civilization has led to temporary power, heat and water outages in some of our regions and cities. Russian missiles have claimed the lives of six Ukrainians today. My condolences to the families,” Mr Zelenskyy said. Credit: Ukrinform