Україна сьогодні - 30-12-2022

Almost 90% of residents of the Bakhmut community in the Donetsk region, or more than 70,000 people, have evacuated the area, whereas 8,700 people continue to live under shelling. Bakhmut Mayor Oleksii Reva said this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports. "Despite the difficult security situation, the evacuation of residents from Bakhmut continues. Almost 90% of the residents of the Bakhmut community, which is more than 70,000 people, have already moved to safer regions or temporarily left the territory of Ukraine. Some 8,700 residents of Bakhmut remain in the community and live under constant shelling," the mayor wrote. Credit: Ukrinform