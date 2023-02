Україна сьогодні - 22-02-2023

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President of the Council of Ministers of the Italian Republic Giorgia Meloni, who is on a visit to our country. Welcoming the Italian delegation headed by the Prime Minister to Kyiv, the Head of State called the meeting significant as it takes place on the eve of the anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Russia, the year of our invincibility, joint defence against Russian terror and joint efforts to restore stability and security in Europe. Credit: The Presidential Office of Ukraine.