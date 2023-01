Україна сьогодні - 26-01-2023

World-renowned country music artist Brad Paisley has joined the team of ambassadors of the United24 fundraising platform initiated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The multiple Grammy and Academy of Country Music Awards winner will support the "Rebuild Ukraine" direction: https://u24.gov.ua/uk/donate/renew During the online call, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the musician for his support. Credit: The Presidential Office of Ukraine.