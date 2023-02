Україна сьогодні - 27-02-2023

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a meeting with Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia. Mr Zelenskyy thanked Saudi Arabia for supporting peace in Ukraine, its sovereignty and territorial integrity. "This is the first official visit of the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Ukraine since the establishment of diplomatic relations. I expect that it will provide a new impetus to further intensification of our mutually beneficial dialogue," – said President V. Zelenskyy. Credit: The Presidential Office of Ukraine.