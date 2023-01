Україна сьогодні - 27-01-2023

Three people were killed as S-300 enemy missile hit Zaporizhzhia. Investigation has been initiated. “According to the investigation data, at 03:40 on January 26, 2023, the Russian military fired S-300 surface-to-air missile system at a critical infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia district. According to preliminary information, three people were killed and seven more were injured. Technical equipment and premises were destroyed. After the explosion, a fire broke out in the territory of the enterprise. It is already put out,” the Prosecutor General's Office posted on Telegram. Credit: Ukrinform.