Ukraine Today - 23-01-2023

In Kyiv, the President of Ukraine started a meeting with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

The former British P-M then met with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy where he received a warm greeting. Mr Johnson spoke with Mr Zelenskyy about what he saw in Bucha and Borodianka. The UK Defence Ministry announced the delivery of the helicopters, as well as the training of 10 Ukrainian crews, in November. Credit: The Presidential Office of Ukraine

23-01-2023. The latest news from Ukraine and about Ukraine. Ukraine underattack. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine has no other chance to save the state, except to defeat Russia. The defense of Bakhmut is likely a strategically sound effort of the Ukrainian troops, despite the focus on this relatively insignificant operational direction of significant forces and means to deter the aggressor - The U.S. Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said this in its latest report, according to Ukrinform. More News: sbs.com.au/language/ukrainian

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson believes that Ukraine needs to be provided with all the necessary weapons as soon as possible to end the war.

We must win. We simply have no other chance to save the state. We have no other chance to remain citizens of Ukraine…Without this victory, we will not have a strong society. If there is no victory, we will start calling the south, north, east, west to unite. Because every part of our state will start looking for who is to blame for not preserving a strong state. And when you look for the guilty, you always find them. And when you find them... there will be no strength. There will be many different small states.And that is a tragedy for Ukraine. A tragedy that is the national idea of the Russian Federation is – a weak state next to Russia that has no influence on anything. Our goal is to preserve the strength of the nation we have today, to win, no matter what it costs us. If we do not win, we will lose. We will win. Glory to Ukraine! - President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
The Russian army has already killed 459 children and injured 914 more across Ukraine since the full-scale invasion started.

Бюлетень SBS новин - 23-01-2023

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Україна сьогодні – 22/01/2023

