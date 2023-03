Україна сьогодні - 9-03-2023

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with UN Secretary-General António Guterres, who visited Ukraine for the third time since the beginning of full-scale Russian aggression. Welcoming António Guterres, the Head of State emphasized that Ukraine was now at the forefront of a real war for the principles underlying international law. “Right now, it is Ukraine that is defending the goals and principles of the UN Charter. Hence, it is now and in Ukraine that the future of the UN and the global role of the United Nations are being decided,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized speaking to the media after talks with the UN Secretary-General in Kyiv. Credit: The Presidential Office of Ukraine.