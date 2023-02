Україна сьогодні - 15-02-2023

Today is the day of another Ramstein, a meeting of the group of military support for Ukraine. 54 partner countries. This is the ninth such meeting. We have got regular strong decisions on protecting our country and strengthening our warriors. Our partners have confirmed more air defence systems, more tanks, more artillery and shells, and more training for our military. As we heard today, Ukraine must be successful. And here we agree: there must be success - President of Ukraine. Credit: The Presidential Office of Ukraine.