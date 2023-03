Україна сьогодні - 6-03-2023

As part of a working trip to Lviv region, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola visiting our country for the second time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation. The Head of State thanked the President of the European Parliament for her leadership in supporting Ukraine since the first days of the terrible war and for the important decisions made by this European institution. Credit: The Presidential Office of Ukraine.