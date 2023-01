Україна сьогодні - 1-02-2023

During a meeting with the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Marija Pejcinovic-Buric, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, asked her to raise the issue of the international tribunal and Russian reparations to Ukraine at the 4th Summit of the Council of Europe leaders in Reykjavík in May this year. Lubinets reported this via Telegram, according to Ukrinform. According to the official, during the meeting he "first of all thanked for the important work that the Council of Europe is doing in this difficult time and for the support that the Council of Europe provides to Ukraine and the Office of the Commissioner.” In particular, he thanked for the Action Plan for Ukraine for 2023-2026 ‘Resilience, Recovery and Reconstruction,’ adopted on December 14, 2022, worth EUR 50. Credit: Ukrinform.