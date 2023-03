Україна сьогодні - 16-03-2023

Russian invaders shelled Kostiantynivka and Illinivka, Donetsk region, with Uragan and Tornado-S multiple launch rocket systems, injuring seven civilians. “Under the procedural guidance of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, pre-trial investigations have been initiated into the violations of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine),” the Prosecutor General's Office posted on Telegram. According to the investigation data, on March 15, Russian troops shelled the town of Kostiantynivka and the village of Illinivka, Kostiantynivka district, with Uragan and Tornado-S multiple launch rocket systems. Credit: Ukrinform.