Україна сьогодні - 17-03-2023

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Prime Minister of Latvia Krišjānis Kariņš. The Head of State thanked the Latvian side for the powerful political, defense, financial and humanitarian support of our country since the first days of the full-scale Russian invasion: "Your society, the President, from the very beginning of this full-scale war, even from the first days of 2014, when this war actually began, have shown that you are with us, you support our sovereignty, our people, our society, territorial integrity." Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of the recent approval by the Latvian government of a new substantial package of military assistance to Ukraine. Credit: The Presidential Office of Ukraine.