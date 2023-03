Україна сьогодні - 28-03-2023

During a working trip to the Zaporizhzhia region, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi. The meeting took place on the territory of the Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant. Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Rafael Grossi observed the consequences of Russian missile strikes on this critical infrastructure facility, the buildings and energy equipment of which were significantly destroyed. The President and the Director General of the IAEA were informed about the measures taken to protect the Dnipro HPP in case of new attacks by the Russian aggressor, as well as about the course of emergency restoration of the facility. The interlocutors discussed in detail the situation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP. The Head of State thanked the Director General of the IAEA for his support in issues related to guaranteeing the security of nuclear energy facilities in Ukraine. Credit: The Presidential Office of Ukraine.